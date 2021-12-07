You Don't Know Me: viewers are all saying the same thing after episode two Viewers are impressed by Samuel Adewunmi's performance

The second episode of the BBC's compelling new legal drama You Don't Know Me aired on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

Fans of the new show have taken to Twitter to praise the gripping drama as well as Samuel Adewunmi's "powerful" acting performance.

One person tweeted about the quality of the show, writing: "Brilliant production so far #YouDontKnowMe, demolishing stereotypes and revealing the different lenses through which justice is witnessed and delivered," while another person agreed, adding: "Totally blown away. Clever and beautiful drama. Well done everyone."

Many people applauded Samuel Adewunmi for his "fantastic" acting performance, with one person calling for him to win a BAFTA: "Love love loving the adaptation of #YouDontKnowMe but the biggest shout out has to go to the fantastic Samuel Adewunmi for his portrayal of Hero. What a performance. I feel like I’m right there with him in the courtroom. Surely there’s a BAFTA on its way?" Another person agreed, writing: "I thought Samuel Adewunmi was good in Angela Black but just started watching #YouDontKnowMe tonight. Wow, he's so watchable. The best new actor I have seen in ages. I could watch him all day. This guy is gonna go places!"

Some people have gone ahead of the daily scheduled episode release and have binge-watched the show on BBCiPlayer. One person took to Twitter to praise the show as a whole, writing: "Absolutely gripping. Just finished binge-watching and didn’t disappoint. The best drama in a long time," while another person added: "What a good binge-watch. Every twist and turn had me gasping."

For those who have yet to see the BBC's gripping new series, it is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood. The series focuses on a young man known only as Hero, who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.

