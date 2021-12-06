You Don't Know Me: viewers are all doing the same thing after episode one Are you enjoying the new drama?

The first episode of You Don't Know Me aired on BBC One on Sunday night and the brand new legal drama has gripped viewers who are all doing the same thing after episode one.

Fans of the show are praising the new series and many have already binge-watched all four episodes that are available on BBC iPlayer.

WATCH: The trailer for the BBC's new drama You Don't Know Me

One person took to Twitter, writing: "#YouDontKnowMe with Samuel Adewunmi and all the cast were stunning in the story from Imran Mahmood’s novel. Thank you. 2 am and work tomorrow but totally worth it. Thank you," while another viewer also binge-watched the series and tweeted: "#YouDontKnowMe was great. Watched it all. Made me do a lot of research on law after. Fascinated!"

A third person wrote: "I should have been sleeping but #YouDontKnowMe has kept me up."

Many viewers, who have only watched the first episode, have also taken to social media to praise the compelling first instalment. One person tweeted: "Absolutely gripped by #YouDontKnowMe. So moving and emotional, I am completely invested. Samuel Adewunmi is superb as the lead," while another viewer encouraged others to watch the series, writing: "You all need to watch #YouDontKnowMe based on the brilliant book by the wonderful @imranmahmood777. Watched the first episode last night and it was brilliant."

A third person agreed, writing: "Blimey, #YouDontKnowMe is superb. Everything about it is superb. I'm going to watch the second one now. Storytelling at its very best!"

Samuel Adewunmi stars in the new drama

For those who have yet to see the BBC's new show, it is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood. The series focuses on a young man known only as Hero, who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.

Angela Black's Samuel Adewunmi leads the drama, starring as Hero, while newcomer Sophie Wilde plays Kyra.

The second episode of You Don't Know Me airs on Monday 7 December on BBC One at 9 pm.

