Netflix fans beg for popular drama to not get cancelled

With so many of Netflix's best-loved series facing the chopping block of late, there is one show fans are desperate for the streaming platform to renew.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as lawyer Mickey Haller, who runs his practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Following the latest series release last week, the legal drama has inspired die-hard fans to campaign for the show's return.

Season three of The Lincoln Lawyer was released last week

"Netflix, don’t you dare cancel The Lincoln Lawyer. Better renew it for season 4," one fan wrote.

A second added: "Dear @netflix: Please, PLEASE, DON’T EVER cancel The Lincoln Lawyer. PLEASE PLEASE??? With a cherry on top? Keep the seasons coming. You know, like that show Days of Our Lives that has been on for centuries? Thank you!!!!!!! SEASON 3 WAS PHENOMENAL!!!!!"

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "This new season of The Lincoln Lawyer is the best one yet. It’s a shame too, 'cause it’s the third season, so you know Netflix is 'bout to cancel it."

The legal drama also stars Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

The streaming giant has yet to comment on whether there will be another season, but two people who have weighed in on the show's future are showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez.

Speaking to TV Insider, the pair shared what could be in store for Mickey. "We always set up the next case of the season. This one won’t quite set up the next case, but it will definitely set up the next book."

Ted added: "I think we can say this season will definitely propel us in a very exciting and personal way into a season 4.

"Michael hints that he’s potentially working on another Lincoln Lawyer book beyond those already published. We don’t know that for sure, but if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it.

WATCH: Manuel Garcia-rulfo In The Trailer For Pedro Paramo

"We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books. If the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, we will keep making the show... we would aim for a potential season 5 and even 6 beyond that."

When will season four be released?

If another season is on the cards, it’s likely to follow previous patterns, premiering just over a year after the last.