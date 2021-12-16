Strictly's Tess Daly gives crucial update on AJ Odudu's injury The presenter spoke on This Morning

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly has given a crucial update on AJ Odudu's foot injury, revealing that the star hopes to go back into the training room this afternoon.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu breaks down in tears as she reveals devastating injury

Tess was chatting to stand-in This Morning presenters Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes about the upcoming final when she relayed the news.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu reveals devastating injury

"We are hoping and praying she is going to be recovered for the dance on Saturday night," she said. "We are all behind her. I know she had treatment last night and we are hoping that she'll go back into training this afternoon."

The news comes just hours after ITV released a statement about the TV presenter's injury which read: "Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has said she is “frustrated and upset” at being injured ahead of Saturday’s final but vowed she is “doing everything” to make sure she can dance.

"The TV presenter, 33, is due to take to the dancefloor in the grand finale of the BBC One show with her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Strictly contestant AJ Odudu's family

MORE: Strictly fans 'in tears' over AJ and Kai adorable hidden mics moment

"But she has been unable to rehearse since Monday after injuring the ligament in the arch of her right foot and has also had to use crutches."

AJ may not be able to compete in the final this weekend

AJ spoke about her injury on It Takes Two on Wednesday night, telling Janette Manrara that she was "unable to stand on her right foot" and needed crutches to walk. She said: "I'm upset because, yeah, I’ve suffered an injury. I don’t know when it happened but, essentially, I have issues with my joint."

The Strictly star explained the "traumatic" moment she suffered the injury. "I can’t pinpoint when it happened during training. The pain came on so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Tilly Ramsay tests positive for COVID, will miss final

Despite her injury, AJ remains hopeful. She told Janette: "We’ve got three amazing dances that we really want to perform. I am genuinely hopeful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox