Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu breaks down in tears as she reveals devastating injury Heartbreak for AJ

Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu has shared a heartbreaking update days before the final. The celebrity dancer broke down in tears as she revealed she has "suffered an injury" and "can't stand without crutches".

She shared that she has "suffered some traumatic injury to my ligaments and that there is a "lot of inflammation". Speaking on It Takes Two on Wednesday, AJ added: "In fact, we felt really positive after training on Monday, I felt fine. But the pain came on so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited. I'm unable to stand on my right foot, and I can't stand without crutches."

"I'm really upset because we were so excited on Monday," she added.

'We've got three amazing dances that we really, really want to perform. And I don't want to get upset but I am genuinely remaining hopeful.

"I'm surrounded by a really great medical team who are trying their best to get back on my feet.

"And of course I've got Kai who is holding it together."

AJ was joined by Kai as she shared the news

AJ is competing alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, and TV chef and former Bake Off winner John Whaite for the glitterball trophy.

The 33-year-old scored her first perfect 40 for a quickstep during last Saturday's semi-final which placed her joint top on the leaderboard alongside Rose and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Following the semi-final, Odudu thanked fans for their messages and votes, saying she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world".

AJ was unable to hold back tears

"Still can't believe we're Strictly FINALISTS! I'm so happy I could burst," she tweeted.

"Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you Kai for believing in me."

The 33-year-old is dancing with Kai Widdringtron on Strictly

The star was born Onatejiro Odudu but goes by "AJ" for work.

Her first TV role saw her fronting BBC Two's The Almost Perfect Guide to Life back in 2009 and she shot to fame after co-hosting Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark in 2013.