Has Strictly star AJ Odudu danced before? Here's what she's said The presenter has opened up about her past dancing experience

TV presenter AJ Odudu has left Strictly Come Dancing viewers speechless over the last few weeks, topping the scoreboard more than once over the last few months.

MORE: Strictly star AJ's family hints at romance in adorable moment on show

But her incredible moves have left many to question whether she has any prior dance training. So, has AJ ever danced before or is she just naturally gifted? Keep reading to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark romance rumours with hidden mic clip

AJ has no prior dancing experience and has recently spoken out in defence of herself against those who believe she is not being honest. Speaking in a new interview with Grazia, she expressed surprise at their allegations, stating: "I have the least experience of everyone. Even Tom [Fletcher] has been to stage school."

MORE: This surprising secret about Strictly costumes has been revealed - and we bet you never noticed

MORE: Did you know Strictly star Kai Widdrington has a famous parent?

"I'm from a working-class background; we never went to after-school clubs or took modern dance classes," she continued. However, AJ was able to provide something of an explanation for her surprisingly advanced dance skills. "I am a TV presenter; I'm used to the pressure of live TV and I love to be around people showing off," she said.

AJ has responded to claims that she has danced before

"At weddings, I'm always the first person up on the dance floor; I don't mind making a fool of myself. I think that's what I'm bringing to the table: shamelessness! I'm bringing you shameless energy – that's all I've got to give."

AJ's comments come after former pro dancers James and Ola Jordan shared in their weekly HELLO! Strictly column their doubts about the TV star's lack of dance training.

AJ and Kai have been receiving high praise from the judges

Discussing her performance in Week 8, which saw her once again top the leaderboard with professional partner Kai Widdrington, Ola said: "AJ and Kai's Charleston really was amazing - but there's no way she has never danced before. Some of that footwork was so intricate and so perfectly executed."

James added: "In my opinion, AJ saying she has never danced before is a bit like someone who has never played golf before going out after three weeks and shooting four under par. It just wouldn't happen, it's an impossibility!"

MORE: AJ Odudu's huge hair transformation for Strictly Come Dancing - photos

James also shared his thoughts on Twitter, telling his thousands of followers, "I just hope [AJ] doesn't keep saying she's never danced before," which prompted fellow contestant Dan Walker to enquire whether he was able to tell if someone had danced before.

Shooting back a reply, James said: "Yes I can tell when someone has danced before…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox