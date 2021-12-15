Strictly Come Dancing's Tilly Ramsay tests positive for COVID, will miss final Tilly shared the news on social media with fans

Tilly Ramsay will miss the Strictly Come Dancing final after testing positive for COVID-19. The former hopeful, who was partnered with newcomer Nikita Kuzman, shared the news on social media with fans.

"So sad to be missing the Strictly final - but sadly have tested positive for covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night - wishing everyone lots of love & good luck," she wrote. "Love you Tilly. Will miss you this weekend pal. But cannot wait for the tour," commented finalist John Whaite with Nikita adding heart emojis.

Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

The Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday was meant to see all of this year's celebrity contestants come together for one last group dance, but now both Tilly and Robert Webb will be missing.

Robert, 49, had to withdraw from the dance competition just a few weeks in because of ill health and on Tuesday he told fans he "politely declined" the offer to return for one last dance.

Writing alongside a picture of a lunchbox which featured his and his professional partner Dianne Buswell, he told fans: "Hullo! I seem to have switched from public to private mode and one of the effects of this is people will inevitably find their own ways to interpret my 'silence'. It isn't really silence, of course. It's just doing other stuff.

"But I thought I ought to pipe up because I won't be in the group dance of the strictly final this Sat and I didn't want my absence (or my 'silence' about it) to be taken as evidence of any kind of bad feeling towards the show."

"My love for Strictly is a season that is forever summer. However, the producers understood that when I had to stop, I had to stop completely," he added.

"If I gave out a few more details about what the show had been doing to me physically & mentally, you wouldn't be surprised that the offer of one more dance was politely declined."