Strictly's AJ Odudu left fighting back tears after dance 'disaster' in quarterfinal The judges gave the TV star one of her lowest scores of the series to date

Strictly star AJ Odudu was left fighting back the tears after a mishap on in her latest dance. The TV star and professional partner Kai Widdrington closed out Saturday night's quarterfinal show with a Salsa - however, disaster struck right at the end of the dance when Kai attempted to lift AJ for one final time.

He failed to get AJ over his shoulders, resulting in a rather awkward moment on the dancefloor. While Kai said he took total blame for the mishap, AJ was left in tears when it came to the backstage debrief with Claudia Winklemann. "Do you know what, I'm so gutted because we've worked so hard this week," she said before she broke down.

WATCH: AJ and Kai experience mishap as they perform salsa in Strictly quarterfinal

Trying to regain her composure, she continued: "I don't want to get emotional but we have just worked so hard this week and everyone at home, I just hope you dont feel like i've let you down. I'm sorry."

Sadly, it seems that the error cost the duo some points as the judges awarded them a score of 30 - one of their lowest of the series to date.

Speaking of the performance, Shirley said: "Pure sass and full of attitude. I want to party with you. You are absolutely amazing, but like any quarterfinal in any championship, it takes nerves of steel and things go wrong. And your ending - a bit like John and JoJo's - it went wrong," adding: "It was just unfortunate."

Disaster struck right at the end of the performance

Anton added that AJ was on her way to a place in the semi-final before the ending went wrong. "But the rest of it was terrific. The energy was great, I loved it in general but the ending was like: 'Please stop I can't bear it!'"

Johannes and John also experienced a tumble during a lift

Craig concurred that it was "unfortunate" but said: "That's life. You've got to deal with it. The landings generally from the lifts were really, really heavy, your transitions were a bit ropey also, it was flat-footed. All that being said, you were totally watchable. Yes, the end was a complete dance disaster, darling but that can be fixed one day. Well done anway."

Motsi was more positive. She said: "All in all, this was such a powerful Latin dance for you. And I know Latin has been an issue for you, and you almost, almost, almost showed Latin 'I can do this, watch me'."

As Shirley mentioned earlier on in the show John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe made a similar error with a lift in their Salsa when Johannes accidentally stretched out the wrong hand after being lifted by John, resulting in an awkward tumble.

