Netflix releases trailer for new serial killer film Brazen - and it looks chilling We can't wait for this one!

Netflix has just released a trailer for the upcoming serial killer film Brazen - and it looks super chilling!

MORE: 13 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day from Netflix to Disney+

The new film, based on the bestselling mystery novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, is due to debut on the streamer on January 13, 2022. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the thrilling drama…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching Netflix's new film?

What is Brazen about?

The official Netflix logline reads: "Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace, hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her.

"When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed and gets involved in the case."

MORE: Sandra Bullock's new Netflix film The Unforgiveable is a remake of ITV drama – have you seen it?

MORE: 31 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

The trailer show's Grace on the hunt for her sister's killer and as more bodies turn up, it becomes clear that a serial killer is on the loose. The poster and images also suggest that the film is more than just a thriller, hinting at a potential romance between Grace and detective Ed as they grow closer in the pursuit of truth.

Alyssa Milano stars in the film

Who stars in the film?

Alyssa Milano (Charmed) stars as Grace, while Sam Page (Mad Men) plays detective Ed. The cast also includes Malachi Weir, Barry W. Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, and Matthew Finlan.

Monika Mitchell directs the film, with the screenplay adapted from the 1988 novel and written by Edithe Swensen, Donald Martin, and Suzette Couture.

Brazen release date

Netflix's new film will be released on the streaming platform on January 13, 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.