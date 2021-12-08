Inside Single All the Way star Luke Macfarlane's love life The Netflix movie has put us in the festive mood!

Netflix has been on top of its game recently when it comes to Christmas films and fans have been particularly loving Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Jennifer Coolidge.

But there's one star of the new movie who has caught the eyes of viewers. Canadian-American actor Luke Macfarlane, 41, plays the role of hunky spin instructor James in the new movie. James ends up going on a blind date with lead character, Peter (played by Michael Urie) however, it's not meant to be. However, viewers are wanting to know more about Luke's love-life in real life. Read on to find out more...

Netflix's new film Single All the Way is the perfect Christmas watch

Who is Single All the Way's Luke Macfarlane dating?

Luke, 40, who hails from Ontario in Canada, is best-known for his role in TV drama Brothers & Sisters as Scotty Wandell. But when it comes to his private life, Luke more tight-lipped.

The actor came out as gay in 2008 during an interview with The Globe and Mail, explaining at the time he didn't know how it would affect his career, but added it was "my truth."

It's been previously reported that Luke was rumoured to be dating Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller, however neither party confirmed or denied these reports. Prior to his turn in Single All the Way, Luke revealed to In Magazine that didn't like to speak about his private life and relationship status.

Luke in Single All the Way

What is Single All the Way about?

Single All Way tells the story of unlucky-in-love Peter who convinces his best friend, Nick (played by Philemon Chambers) to return to his hometown for the holidays so that his family will stop nagging him about finding a partner.

The synopsis reads: "Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry."

What are the fans saying about Single All the Way?

Fans have been loving Single All the Way on Netflix. One fan said on Twitter: "#singlealltheway Yes, it's cheesy, trope filled winter holiday rom-com. It's also perfect. Melted a bit of this middle aged, middle class, married, father of 2 boys, who's been out so far and long it's easy to be jaded heart. How far we've come." Another said: "Laughter. Warmth. Love. Most especially Christmas. I enjoyed it #SingleAllTheWay."

