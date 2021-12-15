Stay Close star Richard Armitage opens up about future of the Netflix thriller The actor spoke to HELLO! ahead of the new release

Fans of Harlan Coben are counting down the days for the release of Stay Close on Netflix this month – and star of the show, Richard Armitage has opened up about the future of the series.

Chatting to HELLO! as part of our Christmas Digital Issue, guest edited by Martine McCutcheon, Richard, who will play Ray, was asked by the Love Actually star whether he would return to Stay Close for future series – given his previous connection's to Harlan Coben's work on The Stranger.

"Had you asked me that about The Stranger I would have said yes, you probably could do a second season," he began, adding: "But with Stay Close I think it's closed in the end. It's so final. There is an open-ended unresolved thing that happens, the big event is revealed!"

The new drama, which also sees Cush Jumbo, Jimmy Nesbitt and Sarah Parish lead the cast, tells the story of four different people with their own secrets to hide.

The Netflix synopsis reads: "Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan a working mother of three, Ray, a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine, an old friend of Megan's.

Richard Armitage will play Ray in Stay Close

"As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?" We cannot wait.

Richard also teased some elements of the plot. On whether there'll be any dramatic twists, he said: "Yes! And it is different from the book. [Harlan] really expands some of the characters and some of the relationships and it gets darkly comedic in places, but there are some big twists coming."

He continued: "I just love the themes that Harlan plays with, identity and reinventing yourself and your past catching up with you and how do you hide yourself? It's people's fantasy and worst nightmare that they try to invent themselves and the past comes back to haunt them."

