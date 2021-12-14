Netflix sets release date for After Life season three - and it's sooner than you think! New episodes are on their way

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated third season of After Life - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait.

It's been revealed that all six episodes of season three will land on the streaming service in exactly a month's time, on 14 January 2022. Creator and star of the show, Ricky Gervais, confirmed the exciting news as he shared to Twitter a brand new poster for the drama, which shows him and Brandy the dog on one of their walks around Hampstead Heath.

WATCH: After Life season three - official trailer

The accompanying tweet read: "Official Artwork for #AfterLife3 On Netflix around the world. Friday 14th January."

Fans were thrilled with the update and flooded the replies underneath. "Finally!!!!!!! But, I hate that it's the last season. I can't wait to see it. Marking marking my new calendar. Thank you Ricky," one wrote.

Another said: "I literally cannot wait for this to start. Love the first two seasons, If it's half as good it'll be amazing!" while a third added: "YES!!!! Excellent news."

Are you a fan of the Netflix drama?

It comes just a week after the 60-year-old comedian posted a brand new trailer for the season. Set to a song titled Just Three Things - which Ricky has composed and written himself - the two-minute clip features new clips of Tony, his dad, his dog and his late wife. You can check it out above!

An early 2022 release date was first teased by Ricky back in September when The Office star told HELLO! and other press at the National Television Awards that viewers could expect season three "either just before or just after" Christmas.

Fans will no doubt be pleased as season two was released more than a year ago, in April 2020. As for whether season three will be the comedy's last, Ricky previously told Lorraine: "That'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right, and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it."

