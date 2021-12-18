Where will Rose Ayling-Ellis spend Christmas without Giovanni Pernice? The Strictly Come Dancing stars are viewer favourites!

Like the rest of the Strictly viewing public, we're big fans of actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Not only have the couple set the dance floor ablaze with their incredible routines, but they've also shown amazing chemistry, especially in slow and sensuous numbers like their semi-final Argentine Tango.

They've also become very close off-screen, although their bond is platonic, rather than romantic, and they tease each other like brother and sister.

The pair are so friendly, they even celebrated Rose's birthday together in style. However, once Strictly ends, the pair won't be spending as much time together and will go their separate ways for their Christmas celebrations.

How will Rose spend Christmas without Giovanni? Read on to find out more…

Rose is likely to be spending Christmas with her long-term boyfriend, who she hasn't been able to see as much as she might like over the last few months of full-on dance training!

The EastEnders star has been with her boyfriend Samuel Arnold for seven years now and they share a gorgeous home.

Although the couple like to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Rose occasionally shares photos with Samuel to social media, posting pictures of the two of them in different locations, from music festivals to Peru, as they love to travel and spend time together.

The pair impressed with their sizzling Argentine Tango

Rose will no doubt also want to spend time over the festive period with her family, who have been supporting her throughout her time on the BBC dance competition.

Although, as the 27-year-old revealed in an interview with Digital Spy, she has another priority, too. "I'm definitely looking forward to eating a lot of food," she told the publication, to which Giovanni jokingly protested: "You eat a lot of food every day, Rose."

The actress went on: "I do eat a lot of food every day, but Christmas dinner… and being with my family too. I almost forgot about them!"

