Giovanni Pernice shares intimate bedroom snap with special 'guest' after Strictly win

Giovanni Pernice is savouring every second since he and partner Rose Ayling-Ellis won the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday.

On Sunday, the dancer shared the funniest video, showing him topless under the duvet whilst staring lovingly at his companion – his Strictly glitterball trophy!

WATCH: Giovanni shares rare video of parents reacting to his Strictly win

The video played to Christina Perri's hit song, A Thousand Years, which includes the lyrics: "I have died every day waiting for you, darling don't be afraid I have loved you for a thousand years."

The Italian pro also shared another intimate video with his nearly one million fans, and it showed his rarely seen parents' reaction to his win all the way from his native country.

Giovanni seemed happy alongside his glitterball trophy

"When you think it can't get more emotional… look at mum and dad…" he said alongside two crying emojis. The video shows his parents shouting and crying as his and Rose's name is announced. Another family member and a newborn baby can also be seen in the brief clip.

Saturday's win was Giovanni's first. The Italian dancer had reached the final three times before, but this was the first time he has been crowned champion.

Following the big night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner Rose.

Rose and Giovanni have become the best of friends since the show began in September

"'We are the champion my friend' @rose.a.e. Dreams do come true if you believe in it .. and that's what you did super! Just want to say thank u to all of you who spend time and money to make this happen! You are part of our victory!

"Thank you to all the pros and celebs involved this year … what a fantastic time to be on the show. Thank you to our boss @sarahjamesface for making this show so inclusive in every possible way … you really are the best in the world!! Thank you to everybody involved in this big machine that is @bbcstrictly! I love you all G," he wrote alongside several pics of the duo lifting their much-deserved glitterball trophy.