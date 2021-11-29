9 excellent Netflix shows coming to streaming service in December It doesn't all need to be Love Actually and The Holiday, right?

Need some ideas of what to watch in Netflix in December? Fortunately, there was some brilliant new shows and even better returning ones which we think fans will adore. From marketing PRs in the French capital to Henry Cavill swinging a sword, here are our top picks for the next few weeks...

Lost in Space season three – 1 December

The final season of the hit show will see the Robinson family's survival instincts put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in an evacuation – but will they make it safely? Meanwhile John and Maureen must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

How to Ruin Christmas season two – 10 December

The synopsis for this Christmas series reads: "Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep Tumi Sello’s plans get ruined, and so does Christmas, when a death affecting the Sello and Twala families sees her guilt-tripped into helping with the planning of a Christmas funeral."

The Future Diary – 14 December

Fancy a show with a bit of a twist? In this sweet drama, two people have to follow a romantic storyline with a very rough script, making the whole experience somewhat semi-fictional as the actors use their own words to explore the relationship. But will the fake romance eventually lead to something real? We're intrigued!

The Witcher – 17 December

Fans of this fantasy series (and of Henry Cavill) will be delighted by it's return. In season two, Geralt is convinced that Yennefer was killed at the Battle of Sodden, and brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Emily in Paris – 2 December

Sacre bleu! Emily is back and getting used to life in the city. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her. Needless to say, she doesn't remain focused on her work for very long…

Anxious People – 29 December

This comedy drama follows a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank, which ends up in him taking eight persons hostage. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son.

There is just one problem: The apartment is... empty. In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic - but hilarious - puzzle mystery develops.

Kitz – 30 December

The synopsis for this drama reads: "One year after the tragic death of her brother, the 19-year-old Kitzbühel native Lisi enters the decadent world of a Munich clique, which invades the luxury ski resort every season to party. But soon Lisi sets off an avalanche that reveals the truth behind the façade full of glamour, money and hedonism - with uncontrollable consequences."

Stay Close – 31 December

Did you enjoy The Stranger? If so, this is definitely one for you. Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan, a working mother of three, Ray, a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome, a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine, an old friend of Megan's. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Cobra Kai season four – 31 December

In season four of this karate drama, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. Needless to say, no matter what happens, expect a bunch of teenagers trying to solve their problems by fighting each other.

