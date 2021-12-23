Louise Minchin has made a surprise revelation following her stint in this year's I'm A Celebrity. Speaking on Her Spirit podcast, the 53-year-old confessed she was unsure whether she made the "right decision" to leave BBC Breakfast after 20 years.

MORE: Louise Minchin appears in unseen family photos after revealing how she met husband David

"It wasn't just months, it was probably even longer than that," she shared. "In the end, my husband always said, 'There will be a moment.' And the moment was very specific because it had been going around my head so much."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

Louise then revealed that she made a list of pros and cons to help her make her decision. "In life, I've tried to be brave," she added. "I don't even know if it was the right decision - I think it was but sometimes you have to jump off the ferry and that was the time."

MORE: Dan Walker reacts after Louise Minchin kept I'm A Celebrity stint a secret from him

MORE: Louise Minchin puts Dan Walker on the spot after skipping her leaving party

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two took part in I'm A Celebrity. Shortly after her departure from the castle, Louise was asked to return to the famous red sofa for an interview.

"On the day I left I'm A Celeb [BBC Breakfast] asked me back on the show," she remarked. "It was lovely because of course I really do miss my colleagues and I do miss my job.

Louise announced her BBC exit in June

"It was actually lovely to go back and be a guest. It was great to be able to say, 'hello' to my friends." She added: "Hopefully, I can go back again but I don't have that job. But to occasionally pop in - it was really special to do that."

Louise was a staple on BBC Breakfast for almost 20 years, before deciding to step down earlier this year with her last show airing in September.

At the time, she said: "I've decided that it is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 – sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 – in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.