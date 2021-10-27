BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin breaks silence after her replacement is announced The presenter was a much-loved part of the team

Former BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin has responded to the news that Sally Nugent is replacing her on the show's iconic red sofa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories a few hours after the broadcaster's announcement on Wednesday, the 53-year-old shared a photo of Sally and Dan Walker on the show, and sweetly expressed her enthusiasm for the new pairing.

She captioned the image: "Huge congratulations to @sallynugenttv! Absolutely delighted for you and the team."

Earlier in the day, Dan shared his own enthusiasm for his new co-star. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote: "I am so happy for @sallynugenttv. She is the new PERMANENT @bbcbreakfast presenter [clapping emojis]."

The Sheffield-based broadcaster went on; "She is a brilliant on TV, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend. Hopefully we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together. Oh… and she’s coming to #Strictly this weekend."

Dan's fans were quick to express their enthusiasm for Sally's new role, with his fellow Strictly contestant Sara Davies writing: "Yay! Amazing news! And can’t wait to meet her on Saturday!"

Louise expressed her enthusiasm via social media

His other followers were equally delighted by the news, with one commenting: "Great pairing."

Others added: "Brilliant news. Sally is very professional and good fun. The perfect combination.

Well done Sally, greatly deserved," and: "I'm so thrilled it's Sally. She deserves the recognition & you two really compliment each other… Bravo."

The star with her former co-host, Dan Walker

Louise, who fronted the show for an incredible 20 years, left the show last month after announcing back in June that she would be stepping down as a presenter.

As part of her address to viewers, the star quipped: "I've decided that it is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 – sometimes if I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 – in the morning and I'm going to be leaving the programme."

