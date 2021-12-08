Louise Minchin appears in unseen family photos after revealing how she met husband David The couple have been married since 1998

Louise Minchin has given fans a candid insight into her marriage with husband David. Just before she make it through to another day in the I'm A Celebrity castle, the former BBC Breakfast's family shared a series of throwback snaps.

The pictures sees the journalist posing with the family dogs, Ruby and Waffle. The caption read: "Ruby and Waffle all ready to watch their mum again tonight. Here is a lovely cup of Ruby running around today with excitement!"

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Amazing, beautiful Louise." Another remarked: "She is a constant inspiration x." A third post read: "Go Ruby and Waffle. Both such sweet dogs."

Louise and her husband David Minchin have been married since 1998. They share two daughters together, Mia and Scarlett, who are 19 and 16 respectively.

Earlier this week, Louise explained that she fell in love with her partner when she was only 13 years old, but would only begin a romantic relationship years later. "I used to go to a particular beach in Cornwall at a particular time of the year," she told fellow campmates.

"There was this guy on the beach that I was obsessed with. He was much older than me. Five years older than me, but I didn't know that at the time."

She continued: "Forward wind many years later. There's a girl called Ali, she's got two older brothers… Forward a few more years, I'm 28 at this stage. Ali and I are having a conversation we'd never had before about going on holiday to the beach, and I was like, 'Oh, that's the beach I used to go to.' Then I'm like, 'Did one of your brothers used to wear a Kinks t-shirt?' She was like, 'How do you know that?' 'I was in love with him when I was 13!'"

Louise explained that she was in a serious relationship at the time before describing the first time she properly met her husband. She said: "So I see him at Ali's next party and I bounce up to him and say, 'It's so funny, I must tell you, I used to be in love with you when I was 13,' and before I walk off, he says, deadpan: 'When you chuck your boyfriend, give me a call.'"

She added: "So I did, I chucked my boyfriend. Less than a year later we got married."

