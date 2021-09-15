Dan Walker bids an emotional farewell to BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin Louise Minchin was at the helm for 20 years

Dan Walker pulled out all the stops for his co-host Louise Minchin on her last day with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter to share his sadness, the presenter thanked all the viewers for all their best wishes during the emotional programme. "Thank you for all the kind messages today. @louiseminchin loved it," he tweeted.

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

On the programme, Dan and their colleagues threw a huge surprise by taking Louise out of the show's studio for the last time and onto the Media City piazza.

The wider team were all waiting for the star to take off her blindfold so she could see them all wearing masks were her face on it.

The presenter, who had been at the helm for 20 years, was overcome with emotion as she was shown a touching montage of her best BBC moments before being given a gorgeous cake.

I can’t believe it has come about so quickly 🥲🥲🥲



After 5-and-a-half years sharing a sofa with this wonderful woman… tomorrow is @louiseminchin’s last day on #BBCBreakfast



I hope you can join us to say ‘goodbye’. pic.twitter.com/kJxl4ySIOa — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 14, 2021

Dan shared this message on Twitter

"There's so many things to say, but first of all it's the people, it's the people who watch, thank you all so much for your huge support, particularly over the last two years, it's been really tough and I've felt we're all part of a story together, a shared history and it's been amazing to be here," she told viewers.

"There are so many messages and I'm kind of embarrassed and humbled and tearful when I read them, but there's that sense that some people have literally grown up watching me and I feel really privileged to have been in that position and to have worked here all those years."

Louise first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and moved with the famous red sofa to Media City as a lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull one of the main presenters in February 2016.

Ahead of the programme, Dan uploaded a sweet tribute which read: "I can't believe it has come about so quickly after 5-and-a-half years sharing a sofa with this wonderful woman… tomorrow is @louiseminchin ’s last day on #BBCBreakfast I hope you can join us to say 'goodbye'."

