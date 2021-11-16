Dan Walker reacts after Louise Minchin kept I'm A Celebrity stint a secret from him Louise is heading to the castle!

Louise Minchin has finally revealed her big secret! The former BBC Breakfast host is joining this year's I'm A Celebrity – and it was something she kept under wraps very well.

The journalist, who will also be joined by the likes of Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge and Naughty Boy, confessed she didn't even tell her former colleague, Dan Walker, about the news.

"Going on I'm A Celebrity is a big adventure. It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun," she shared. "I've driven past the Castle quite a few times and I am really excited for it to be in Wales again.

"This time last year I had a broken ankle and I literally sat on the sofa at home watching every single minute of it thinking, 'Oh my gosh that castle looks incredible, one day I would love to be part of it,' and now I am."

She added: "I didn't tell Dan Walker I was doing I'm A Celebrity before coming to Wales but I don't think he will be surprised! He knows me well and I think he will be both excited and nervous for me."

After the exciting news came out, Dan – who is currently on Strictly Come Dancing – took to Twitter to share his reaction. "Morning all... can't wait to watch @louiseminchin on the telly again," he said. "My phone bill is going to be enormous!"

A brand-new cast of celebrities will head to the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the second year, and will compete in a series of trials to become the King or Queen of the Castle. David Ginola, Kadeena Cox and Arlene Phillips are also set to appear.

