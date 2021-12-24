Gemma Atkinson shares video of Strictly star Gorka Marquez following hospital scare We're so glad that he is doing okay!

Gemma Atkinson has shared a video of Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez following his hospital scare, and we're glad that he is doing okay!

MORE: Gorka Marquez reveals reason behind hospital visit

The former Strictly contestant shared a video of some last minute wrapping for the couple's daughter, Mia, revealing that a friend had given them a mini dumbbell set. She said: "I'm finishing the wrapping and my mate Fraser got bells for Mia, look at that! She's got little dumbbells, she's got weights, and this is a bar bell. She's going to love it!" In the following post, Gemma revealed where fans could get their hands on a set of their own, writing: "For those asking about the children's weight lifting set it's from @fitkidztraining."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares sweet present for daughter Mia

In the first video, Gorka can be seen looking well as he demonstrated how to use the mini dumbbells by lifting them up and down in the clip while in the couple's dining room.

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the dancer thanked fans for their kind messages and assured them that he wasn't suffering from COVID-19. He wrote: "THANK YOU to everyone for the lovely messages."

Gorka previously shared a snap from hospital

"Just to clarify I didn't have COVID or nothing related to covid vaccinations. I had rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly. Which leads to my CK enzymes levels to be very high and that could lead to my kidneys [to] stop working. So had to get it treated. But I am all good."

READ: Gemma Atkinson gives wedding update and plans for baby number two with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

SEE: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious workout video of Gorka Marquez

He previously shared a snap of himself in hospital, writing: "I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital @glouiseatkinson thinks it was an excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the Christmas presents."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.