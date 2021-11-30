Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious workout video of Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious clip of husband and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez stretching at home. It looks as though he was practicing 'happy baby' – a yoga pose used to open the inner thighs, hips and groin, but Gemma was clearly entertained as she captioned it: "What's going on?" with a GIF of a South Park character.

Gorka, on the other hand, is no doubt keen to reap the rewards of the pose, as he's often in training as a professional dancer. In fact, he recently shared a post on Instagram in which he explained that he considers himself an "athlete".

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of husband Gorka

"As a professional dancer, I also consider myself an athlete," he captioned an image of himself working out on a spin bike. "With that in mind I always like a new challenge to confront my comfort. For my next endeavour I have set myself the task of training to complete a triathlon and my training needs to be supported by the best nutrition.

"With the help of @reflexnutrition I manage to get all my protein and supplements on point to help me recover and push my body to new limits during the challenge! Their 100% Whey protein tastes incredible and delivers 25g of protein per serving, which is very much needed after a hard training session on the bike! I care about paying attention to the small details because they make a huge difference, that's why I choose @reflexnutrition . #AD."

As for stretching, happy baby pose will certainly help with both Gorka's performance and recovery. Besides opening the hips, inner thighs and groin, it stretches the hamstrings, relieves lower back pain, stretches the spine and also helps relieve stress and fatigue.

Inspired? It's recommended to hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute at a time, before releasing your feet back to the floor for a few breaths and repeating.

