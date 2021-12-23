Gorka Marquez reveals reason behind hospital visit We wish the star well!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez had a worrying trip to the hospital earlier this week, and now he's spoken out about why he was there.

DISCOVER: 10 Strictly stars' dazzling Christmas decorations to inspire your festive home makeover

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the dancer thanked fans for their kind messages and assured them that he wasn't suffering from COVID-19. He shared a small photo of himself relaxing on the sofa tucking into a tasty treat, a far-cry from his unimpressed expression when he had to eat a tuna sandwich during his overnight stay. "THANK YOU to everyone for the lovely messages," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez sparks fan concern after hospital stay

"Just to clarify I didn't have COVID or nothing related to covid vaccinations. I had rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly."

READ: Gemma Atkinson gives wedding update and plans for baby number two with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

SEE: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious workout video of Gorka Marquez

He continued: "Which leads to my CK enzymes levels to be very high and that could lead to my kidneys [to] stop working. So had to get it treated."

He ended with a reassuring message, as he added: "But I am all good."

Although Gorka was sharing a positive update, his condition will no doubt worry fans, many of whom rushed to offer their support when he spoke about his hospital stay.

Gorka shared an update for fans

At the time, one concerned follower said: "Oh no! Glad you're okay man and back home and I hope you continue to feel better soon! Best wishes being sent to you!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares honest sex account – husband Gorka Marquez reacts

SEE: 8 Strictly dancer dads cuddling their cute babies – see photos

A second commented: "Oh no! Wishing you better. Sure your girls will look after you," and a third added: "Bloomin eck pal! Glad you’re back home, hope you're okay!"

His Strictly co-stars also got in touch as Katya Jones posted: "Oh no! Get better soon Gorks," and Jowita Przystal said: "Get well soon xxx sending you lots of positive energy."

The star didn't enjoy the entirety of his stay

Speaking about his experience, he told fans: "I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital @glouiseatkinson thinks it was an excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the christmas presents…

SEE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez leaves fans swooning with romantic snaps of fiancée Gemma Atkinson

MORE: Gemma Atkinson responds to fiancé Gorka Marquez's 'sensual' routines

"Anyway… everything is okey and I am back home having cookies and cuddles off my little nurse."

He ended his post with a tribute to the staff that looked after him, writing: "Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me. FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.