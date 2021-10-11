Gemma Atkinson talks 'practically no rehearsal time' as she reacts to Gorka Marquez's Strictly exit The couple were voted off on week three

Gorka Marquez and his celebrity partner, former Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn, were the second couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The pair performed an incredible American Smooth dressed as Cruella De Vil and Pongo on week three of the BBC dance show, but on Sunday they faced the dance-off alongside Judy Love and Graziano Di Prima and sadly exited the show after the latter couple got the judges' votes.

One person who quickly took to social media to cheer on the couple was Gorka's fiancée, former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson.

The mother-of-one shared a photo of the couple taken during Saturday's show and wrote: "@katiexmcglynn you should be SO proud of yourself.

The couple performed a Cruella-inspired dance

"Doing those dances with practically no rehearsal time at all is incredible! I struggled with 8hrs a day never mind 3hrs! You did ace! The best team. You did yourself and Gorks Proud!"

Actress Katie also took to Instagram to share an emotional post about her time on the show and once and for all squashed all rumours of tension between her and Gorka.

"My time @bbcstrictly has been utterly magical," she said. "I've loved every second of rehearsals with @gorka_marquez and performing each week! I'm really gutted that my time on the show has come to an end so soon, I feel like I had so much more to give and really wanted to carry on pushing myself and learning from the professionals that I am absolutely in awe of.

Gorka and Katie were the second couple to be voted off the show

"I'm not a dancer – I've never really danced before in my life and this was sooo far out of my comfort zone I can't even begin to put it into words. To be part of such an iconic entertainment show has been an absolute blast, but I think it's time for me to get back to what I do best and love the most… acting!"

Of Gorka, she added: "And despite what you may have read, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and I’ve had such a brilliant time with Gorks… I've made friends for life working on this show. "