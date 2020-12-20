Gemma Atkinson finally reunites with emotional Gorka Marquez after Strictly final The actress has been a vocal supporter of her boyfriend and his partner Maisie Smith

Gemma Atkinson shared her reaction to her boyfriend Gorka Marquez losing Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday morning – and it's so sweet!

The former Emmerdale star, who had been living apart from Gorka while he competed on the BBC show with partner Maisie Smith, posted the most precious photo of the professional dancer's emotional homecoming.

Gorka was seen hugging the couple's young daughter Mia, with a big smile on his face. She simply captioned the photograph: "HOME. After 78 days he’s home".

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson gives racy preview of post-Strictly reunion with Gorka Marquez

Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing, "Beautiful picture" and "Priceless". Gemma and Mia have not been able to see Gorka in person since he formed his 'Strictly bubble' back in October.

Earlier this week, Gemma gave fans a sneak peek of what Gorka is in store for when he returns home.

Gorka Marquez had the most precious reunion with daughter Mia

The radio presenter posted a short clip that showed her head superimposed on the body of a woman wearing a red lacy teddy. The woman whipped off her shirt and danced around to the words: "I'm sexy and I know it."

Gemma captioned the funny clip: "Me on Sunday when Gorks is home," adding a crying laughing emoji.

Gemma shared her feelings about her partner being away for so long in a heartfelt Instagram post last week.

Gorka hasn't seen Gemma or Mia in person since October

The former Hollyoaks actress wrote: "We all have different circumstances & situations. I get lots of msgs from ppl asking how I've coped juggling mum & work-life alone…

"Firstly, my family are close by and help me massively! Mia's Nana & Grandad are incredible and I couldn’t do it without them. I’ve always been good on my own though too.

"That’s not to say I don’t miss Gorks, I miss him terribly & I can’t wait to have him home. But I’ve lived alone since I was 17, and since we met our jobs have always taken one of us away for a few wks at a time..."

