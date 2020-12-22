Gorka Marquez reacts to Strictly Come Dancing loss in emotional post The dancer was paired with EastEnders star Maisie Smith

Gorka Marquez has spoken out about his Strictly Come Dancing loss on Saturday night.

The professional dancer – who was paired with EastEnders star Maisie Smith – took to Instagram on Monday to thank viewers and pay tribute to those who made this year's show possible.

He said: "I just wanted to thank you all one more time for all your love and support during the whole series. It really mean a lot to both of us and without your help we wouldn't be able to be in that final on Saturday night."

Paying tribute to his celebrity partner, he continued: "@maisiesmithofficial you have been a star from day one, you've worked so hard and left your sweat, blood and tears in that studio (well and lots of blisters). You came everyday with a smile and open to learn and challenge yourself.

"Thank you for always trusting me and everything that I say and thought was the best for us as a team. You've grown so much as a dancer and person and I am so proud of you!! Gonna miss you partner!"

After giving a shout-out to the finalists and winners, Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey, the Spanish dancer dedicated some sweet words to his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson.

Gorka shared a fun picture of himself and Maisie

"@glouiseatkinson THANK YOU for always being there supporting me and taking care of our Princess during all these weeks. You are a Super mum and I couldn't have done it without you, I love you.

"Now to everyone, enjoy your Christmas and have a good time with your loved ones if you can!"

Gorka and Maisie performed three routines in the final

Gorka's sweet post comes a day after he reunited with Gemma and their one-year-old daughter Mia after 78 days apart. Both Gemma and Gorka shared pictures on Instagram showing the moment the proud dad got to hug his daughter, bringing tears to everyone's eyes.

Gorka has reunited with Gemma and baby Mia

The dancer will no doubt be making up for the fact that he missed Gemma's 36th birthday in November. Apologising to his girlfriend at the time, Gorka posted on Instagram: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY!! Sad I can't be there to celebrate with you and Mia your day like you deserve. You are the most amazing mum and girlfriend in the world! Kind, funny, humble, caring, talented, strong and I am so grateful to have you by my side.

"I'm sorry I can’t give you a birthday kiss but you have my kisses forever. TE AMO. Feliz cumpleaños @glouiseatkinson [I love you, happy birthday in Spanish]."

