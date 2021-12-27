Death in Paradise Christmas special's plot twist with Neville and Florence revealed - and fans can't handle it Did you watch the BBC festive episode?

Death in Paradise returned for a very special episode on Boxing Day – and it seems it went down a treat with viewers watching at home.

The BBC comedy-drama's Christmas special saw all the familiar faces return including DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and even Dwayne Myers (Danny-John Jules). But fans were loving one particular plot twists between two characters.

After series ten's cliffhanger, which saw Neville run to Florence's house to express his undying love for her before being interrupted by the rolling credits before fans found out what was said, the detective rang Florence via video call during the festive special to explain his feelings once and for all.

However, Neville's connection to Florence was seemingly interrupted – leaving him to believe that she had not heard what he had to say. But later on in the episode, a big twist shocked fans.

Would you like to see 'Floreville' become an item?

Florence could be heard telling Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine) she had in fact heard Ralph despite the video freezing. After being quizzed by Catherine about how Florence felt about Neville's admission, she replied: "I don't know."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled when it transpired Florence had in fact heard Ralph all along. One person wrote: "#DeathInParadise I just spat my drink out knowing Florence knows about Neville asking her on a date. Best plot twist for the new series ever hahaha."

Another tweeted: "FLORENCE HEARD #DeathInParadise," as a third said: "FLORENCE KNOWS OMG #DeathInParadise." Meanwhile, a fourth added: "I was surprised that Florence had heard Neville. Looking forward to seeing where this relationship goes. I hope she is in love with him too and doesn't break his heart!"

Viewers will have to wait until new episodes of Death in Paradise return to BBC One to find out about Neville and Florence, or as fans call them 'Floreville'. Series 11 of Death in Paradise begins on Friday 7 January.

