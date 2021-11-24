Josephine Jobert has given a big hint about what fans can expect from an upcoming episode in the new series of Death in Paradise – and it sounds so exciting.

The actress, best-known for playing DS Florence Cassell in the show, took to her Instagram stories to reveal her favourite episode of all time, when she couldn't resist dropping a hint about the upcoming season.

Josephine, who often shares updates on her personal and professional life with her adoring fans on social media, was asked by a fan to name her favourite episode. After sharing a video, she wrote in a caption: "This one (if you remember). It's a sad one but I had so much fun filming it and so much emotion to play. I loved it. And thanks to @jermain.julien who directed it so well."

Moving on to discuss series 11, she continued: "Episode four of next series is also one of my favourites. I cannot wait for you to see it. The story (very original), the guest actors etc." We can't wait to hear more…

The actress also couldn't help but give a shout out to her cast mate Tobi Bakare, who won't be returning for the new episodes.

After being asked who she missed working with the most, Josephine shared: "I have to say Tobi. I missed him so much this year and I cried a lot when he left. He was like a little brother. A beautiful human. My sunshine on set."

Jospehine shared this clip on Instagram

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see DS Florence and the rest of the team back on their screens. The new series is set to begin in January and the show has even shared a glimpse at the Christmas special.

The episode will welcome plenty of guest stars alongside the likes of Ralf Little and Josephine, who will reprise their roles as Neville and Florence. It also announces the return of the one and only Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers!

The synopsis reads: "It's Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

"Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?"

