The Repair Shop's Will Kirk sparked a big reaction recently when he took to social media to show off his sporting skills. The craftsman and presenter, who has been a favourite on the show since 2017, posted a photo of himself enjoying a fencing match over the weekend – and it's safe to say his fans are impressed.

Will could be seen wearing his fencing gear as he wrote in the caption: "A Sunday well spent. A quick fence at my old club, pub lunch, then off home to put up my Christmas tree (sadly not the one in the picture!). I hope you're all having a good one. Have you put up your tree yet?"

But despite some in the comments responding to Will's question about their Christmas trees, many were too focused on his talent for the prestigious sport. One person wrote: "Omg you're so cool what can't you do?!"

Another echoed this, commenting: "Wooow. Amazing man!", as a third added: "Great pic....on guard! #williamkirkrestoration." A fourth wrote: "So much talent! How do you find the time xxx."

Meanwhile, Will's festive post comes soon after the official photos for The Repair Shop Christmas special were released by the BBC and it looks like it's going to be as heartwarming as ever.

Will Kirk enjoyed some fencing recently

The official photos show regular faces including host Jay Blades and experts such as Kirsten Ramsay, Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea all gathered in front of the workshop, complete with some gorgeous lights and decorations.

Other snaps see the team standing proudly with each episode's guest contributor. One photo sees doll and teddy bear experts, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, also known as the 'Teddy Bear Ladies' standing with a couple who brought in a Susie Doll, wearing a Mrs Claus outfit. We can't wait to see their incredible work!

