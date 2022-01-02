Anne: Everything you need to know about ITV's new Hillsborough drama The new series follows the life of Anne Williams

ITV's new drama Anne starring Maxine Peake is due to premiere on Sunday 2 January and will focus on Anne Williams' fight for justice following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Maxine will play Anne, who campaigned for the 97 people who lost their lives due to the tragedy, including her 15-year-old son Kevin. Read on to find out all you need to know about the new drama…

Who is Anne Williams?

ITV's new four-part mini-series follows the life of Anne Williams, a campaigner from Liverpool who fought for justice for her son, Kevin, and the 96 other people who died in the Hillsborough disaster.

After refusing to accept the Coroner's original verdict of accidental death, Anne uncovered the truth of the tragedy.

Using her own money, she set out to get medical opinions from top doctors, gather witnesses, launched numerous legal challenges and lobbied ministers for new inquests.

The remarkable campaigner fought for over 20 years alongside other families who had lost loved ones in the disaster.

The new drama follows campaigner Anne Williams

Anne died in 2013 before new inquests concluded that those who died were unlawfully killed.

Speaking about playing the role of Anne, Maxine Peake said: "What an amazing woman Anne was. [It's important] that we never forget Hillsborough because unfortunately, this kind of situation isn't a thing of the past."

What is Anne about?

From the team behind Line of Duty and Vigil, the new drama series documents the life of Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams, who was determined to unearth the truth of the tragedy.

The show was made with the help of Anne's daughter, Sara, who continued her mother's campaigning after her death in 2013.

Speaking about the mini-series, Sara said: "I just think it's amazing. They've done an amazing job showing my mum's fight and as a family, what we all went through."

Maxine Peake and Stephen Walters star in the ITV mini-series

Anne cast

Alongside Maxine Peake, who stars as Anne Williams, is Stephen Walters playing her husband Steve Williams, as well as Campbell Wallace, Lily Shepherd, Bobby Schofield, Clare Calbraith and Matthew McNulty.

Anne release date

Anne debuts on Sunday 2 January and will air over four consecutive evenings.

