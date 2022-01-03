Anne: viewers have passionate reaction to new ITV drama The series looks at the Hillsborough Disaster

ITV's new drama Anne is a hard-hitting series that looks at a grieving mother Anne Williams, who fought for justice for her son and the other victims of the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989. The first episode aired on Sunday night, and viewers have a hugely passionate response.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#Anne - brutally brilliant. In our bubble it’s a tough retelling of a story we all know so well. Elsewhere, hopefully a distressing human tale of a mother losing her son in such a needless manner and having her grief compounded by conspiracy and cover up opens some extra eyes," while another added: "Don't know where to start, moving yes, emotional yes, a tough watch definitely, and oh so brilliantly acted by a terrific cast and I don't mind saying more than a few tears were shed."

A third person tweeted: "Strap yourselves in for four episodes of really frustrating and emotional viewing. #Anne Williams is a trailblazer and her story in the face of pure tragedy is inspiring." Another viewer summed up the episode perfectly, simply writing: "This is such a difficult watch."

Have you been watching the series so far?

So what is the show about? The synopsis from ITV reads: "Traumatised and grief stricken, [grieving parents Anne and Steve] attend the inquest into [their son] Kevin’s death expecting answers. But the evidence they hear at the inquest throws up even more questions.

"Anne and Steve’s confusion is reinforced by a visit from an Inspector the day after the inquest. He says he has come to clear up some details they may have heard the previous day, and explains how the witness evidence is at odds with the medical evidence.

"After an overall verdict of accidental death for all 95 people who died at the match, Anne can’t let her anger and frustration rest. In the hope of finding other families like her who believe justice has not been done, she joins the Hillsborough Family Support Group."

