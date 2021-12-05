Kate Garraway looked so elegant in her festive, velvet dress on Sunday's episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a beautiful cranberry dress from WYSE, with a flattering high ruffle collar and puff shoulders. She finished the look with brown heeled boots and earrings from Etta Gray - a perfect combination for the Christmas period.

WATCH: Kate Garraway transforms homely kitchen into movie set with son Billy

Kate appeared on Piers' final episode of the ITV show and will take over from him as presenter for the three remaining episodes of the winter series.

The broadcaster teased the episode on GMB on Friday, giving viewers a hint of what they can expect to see. Speaking to her co-host Ben Shephard, she said: "He delved all over the place.

"He delved into my past, exes, career stuff. He has a massive, massive research team."

Kate also revealed that her episode took hours to film. "You do these interviews and they’re very long so I generally don’t know what will be shown," she said. "I didn’t realise quite how many hours had gone past."

Kate wore a gorgeous dress

It was announced in October that Piers would be leaving the chat show to host his own global daily programme, leaving Kate to front the last few episodes which will see famous faces explore their careers and private lives.

Piers tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!"

Kate's dress is £295.00 from WYSE

Speaking about her upcoming role on the show, Kate said: "I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on-air and off.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already."

She added: "It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."

