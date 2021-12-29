When is This Morning returning to our screens after Christmas? When will the popular pair be back on our screens?

This Morning is usually a television staple, airing on weekdays with presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and Allison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary keeping us entertained. However, the live show has been off the air during the festive season – so when will it be back on our screens? Find out here…

Fans of the popular breakfast show won't have much longer to wait, as it will be returning to ITV on Tuesday 4 January at its usual timeslot of 10am.

The show's presenters have been enjoying the Christmas break, as Holly shared a snap of herself full of festive cheer while snuggling a puppy on Instagram on Christmas Day, writing: "Merry Christmas to you and yours."

We can't wait for the pair to return to our screens!

The star previously reflected on missing out on spending the special day with her parents due to COVID back in 2020, telling The Mirror: "It was tough, we had never not had a Christmas day together before. There were parts of it which were lovely because I was with the family, but there is no doubt that I missed being with them as well."

The 40-year-old remained in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven. Speaking about Christmas 2021, she said: "You want to be with all of your family on Christmas Day and you revert to being a kid yourself, and I wanted to see my mum and dad, so to be with my Mum and Dad on Christmas day at ours this year will be lovely." Aw!

