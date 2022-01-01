Holly Willoughby welcomes in the new year in showstopping LBD – see photo Happy New Year!

Holly Willoughby has some of the best clothes in showbusiness and she showed this on New Year's Eve when she styled out a beautiful LBD.

The figure-hugging item perfectly fit Holly's body and she dazzled in the item which was decorated with sequined fireworks. She made sure to look like she was celebrating as she also donned a red felt hat emblazoned with 'Happy New Year' on it, and she drank a gorgeous mojito with salt along the rim of the glass and a lime wedge on the side. Holly wore some striking makeup and she also accessorised with some eye-catching earrings from Kirstie Le Marque Jewellery.

In her caption, the This Morning host simply wrote: "Happy New Year," alongside a cocktail emoji.

Fans were quick to return the sentiment as one replied: "Yes! Happy New Year to You all! Big love, see you in 2022."

A second posted: "Happy new year beautiful," while a third commented: "Gorgeous lady and mother, enjoy, you deserve it."

A fourth added: "Cheers to a happier 2022 Holly & your family including beautiful Bailey," and a fifth said: "@hollywilloughby just wanted to wish you and all your family and friends HAPPY NEW YEAR."

Holly welcomed in 2022 in style!

The mum-of-three always has the best fashion, and she kept us stunned throughout December with a series of beautiful sequined outfits.

And with her final look, she went all out with a total bang, rocking a delightful pink sequin jumpsuit. The asymmetric design comes with flared trousers and was totally gorgeous.

We love the star's fashion

Holly's outfit was put together by Dannii Whiteman, and she has shared some great tips for getting your sparkle on, which feature on Holly's website Wylde Moon.

She said: "With the festive party season upon us, it's the one time of the year when we can go all out in velvet, sequins and embellishments, and Holly's festive wardrobe is no exception."

