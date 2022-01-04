Love Island 2022 applications are open – and here's how to apply The Majorca villa is ready to welcome a new group of singletons!

Is getting an amazing tan and finding love the dream way to spend your summer? Then waste no time in applying for the 2022 edition of Love Island, which has finally opened its application process! Find out more about how to be involved in the biggest dating show in the UK here…

MORE: Love Island’s Millie Grace Court launches ASOS collection - and it’s already selling out

Love Island announced the exciting news on their Instagram page with a link to the official application in their bio, which reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Teddy reveals he is technically a prince!

Applicants must be over the age of 18, not employed by ITV or a relative of anyone who works at ITV, and must hold a valid passport. Other than that, you're good to go and get yourself a summer of love!

Hopefuls commented on the Instagram post, with one writing: "Girls I'm gone, cya," while another tagged a friend, writing: "I hope you have applied. You need to definitely do this babe."

MORE: 17 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan

MORE: Millie Court on acne journey, Love Island gossip and eyelash tips

Love Island 2021 was a huge success with couples including winners Millie and Liam, Faye and Teddy and Chloe and Toby still together since the show's conclusion. However, Tyler and Kaz called it quits three months after exiting the villa, and released a statement to Digital Spy. At the time, they said: "We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.

Kaz and Tyler confirmed that they have split

"We will continue to be very much in one another's lives and support each other in every way. We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other's careers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.