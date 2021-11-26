Gorgeous Love Island winner Millie Court was always our favourite on the show and gave us so much fashion and beauty inspiration. From her bold outfits to her incredible earrings and makeup, she's all kinds of style goals.

So it comes as no surprise that the blonde beauty has teamed up with Eylure, and now has her very own range of eyelashes. We sat down with the Essex-born star who spilled the beans on everything from skincare to house plans with boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Speaking about her collaboration, the 24-year-old said: "I’ve worn Eylure lashes for years, ever since I was a teenager and used to go down to Boots to pick up a pair. When I was first contacted by Eylure about a collaboration after going into the villa it seemed perfect! It’s a collaboration that feels really true to me; I’m so excited. I might be biased but they are the best lashes on the market!"

When it comes to easy application tips, it's all in the glue according to Millie.

Millie looked gorgeous at the Eylure launch

"On the box it says to leave the glue on for 10-20 seconds, but a trick that I do is to leave the glue on longer; wait until the glue has gone really tacky before applying. I would leave the glue on for 1- 2 minutes, prep my eyelashes with mascara whilst waiting for the glue to go tacky and then put them on after. I also now always use tweezers to apply lashes, which is a hack I learnt in the villa."

Eylure Most Wanted #Have2Have, £12.50, Boots

Makeup wise, Millie likes to look perfect. "At the moment the make-up I use does change fairly often, not necessarily my staples like concealer and foundation, but I do switch up the bronzers, blushers and mascara that I use. My staple foundation is Too Faced, but I do switch between Fenty and L’Oreal Infalliable. For Concealer I use Revolution or Nars Cream Concealer. I also use Nars blusher, Benefit Hoola Bronzer and Mac Blusher.

Millie and Liam have recently moved in together

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals and Millie has a royal beauty icon you may recognise! "Meghan Markle, her skin is absolutely flawless – her make-up always looks lovely as her make-up always looks lovely and natural."

On Love Island, Millie did feel pressure at the start to wear makeup every day. "I used to switch it up quite a bit in the villa. I got sick of having to wear full make-up twice a day as we used to do it in the morning and evening. For the first couple of weeks I’d wear full make-up day and night and then I decided to rock more of a natural look during the day. I stopped wearing foundation or much make-up during the day, apart from a pair of lashes."

Millie also bravely opened up about her skin journey, revealing it was an 18-month process. "I suffered from acne about a year and a half ago and then I started to work with a skin aesthetician, who helped me to find my skincare routine and helped me to start dealing with the breakouts. Now that my acne has gone, we are on more of a journey to find the right products; doing treatments like microneedling once a month to deal with the scarring. I am so happy with the outcome because the difference from what it was to now is just incredible. I genuinely used to think there was never going to be a time when I could get rid of the acne and I think when you are suffering you think it’s going to be with you forever. Don’t get me wrong, it isn’t an overnight process – it took me a year and a half to be acne free, but through a good skincare routine and using the right products it can be combated. My skin aesthetician advised me that the products you use to treat acne don’t start working for 4-6 months, so it took six months before I started to see a difference. The secret to good skin is also about good lifestyle, it’s all about looking after the inside to make your skin glow."

Millie's earring collection on Love Island was on point and many viewers wanted to know where she got her shoulder grazers from. "I do absolutely love my jewellery and I love a statement earring! I have a pair of Fendi hoops, which I used to wear day to day in the villa. I used to work at ASOS, so I built up a really cool collection of earrings. I love ASOS earrings!

Millie and fellow Love Island winner Liam have recently moved in together and have big plans for the decor. "Our new house is very white and cream, with some exposed brick in the living room and wooden areas. We are going to keep the décor very clean to match, I’m inspired by Scandinavian décor vibes. I think our main colour scheme will be cream, black and gold. I’ve got lots of Pinterest boards; I think it’s going to end up looking really cool."

