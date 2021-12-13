Love Island’s Millie Grace Court launches ASOS collection - and it’s already selling out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island’s Millie Grace Court has teased she will be collaborating with ASOS on a new collection for months, and the wait is finally over.

Love Island 2021 winner - who found love with boyfriend Liam Reardon on the ITV2 dating show - has launched her debut edit with the online retailer, which dropped on 13 December.

ASOS LUXE maxi faux fur coat in cow print, £100, ASOS

Millie’s ASOS Style Edit is a curation of her favourite party pieces, but it is selling out fast, and the site crashed when it first dropped due to popular demand. So one thing is for sure - you will want to act quick so not to miss this line.

Millie’s career has gone full circle as she previously worked as Buyers Administrator at ASOS prior to starring on Love Island, and now she has launched her very own capsule collection.

ASOS Luxe blue satin top, £45, ASOS

Speaking about Millie’s latest venture, a spokesperson for ASOS said: "We're all about supporting young talent and delivering the best inspiration and edits for our global customer base. As a former ASOSer and TV star of summer 2021, we couldn't be more proud to be teaming up with Millie Grace Court and giving our customers access to her unique style."

Millie, 24, has admitted this moment feels "so surreal" to her.

Millie's edit will have even more dropping - including this faux leather ensemble

Sharing a heartfelt post to announce her drop is now live on her official Instagram account, she wrote: "TODAY IS THE DAY I can’t believe this day is finally here, my edit with @asos, yes ASOS… is live!!! Feels so surreal to be typing this out right now from working at ASOS doing my 9-5 to now telling you guys to go and shop my edit?! This day will go down in history. Thank you to everyone at ASOS and everyone that’s supported me on my journey! Go and spoil yourselves and make sure to tag me in pics wearing my edit can’t wait to see you all in it!!!"

Millie’s ASOS collection is a 42-piece line, but there is tipped to be more garments dropping

The range includes two-piece co-ords, oversized blazers, dresses, midi skirts, as well as a cow print jacket, which is a nod to her nickname “Millie Moo”, which Liam coined in the villa.

The collection also includes a similar design to the cut-out dress Millie wore on Love Island, and the full range ranges from £24 to £100.

The collection also features Millie’s beauty essentials, including MAC lip liner in Spice and Nars blusher, as well as strappy heels, so there is everything you could desire to get the Millie look.

