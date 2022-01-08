This is what Outlander's Caitríona Balfe has to say about those romance rumours with co-star Sam Heughan The two have been playing on-screen husband and wife since 2016

The speculation that something more than friendship is going on between Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan has been rife ever since the series started back in 2016.

And now, Caitríona has set the record straight once and for all about the pair, who play happily married couple Jamie and Claire Fraser on the hit TV show - and even revealed some of the wildest rumours that fans have made up about them.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that there is a small but impassioned group of Outlander viewers who are convinced that her marriage to Scottish music manager Tony McGill is fake. She told the publication that after they tied the knot in 2019, she learnt that someone had called to "harass the secretary of the church where the wedding took place" as they didn't believe their nuptials really happened.

She added that after welcoming her first child last year - who Sam also fathered according to the overzealous conspiracy theorists - she has become "really protective" over her personal life.

"When you have a kid, you become really protective. I don't want those crazies — because that's what they are — I just don't want them talking about him," she told the publication. For that reason, Caitríona has chosen not to share any more photos of her son following his birth announcement or reveal his name publicly.

Caitríona and Sam have been playing on screen husband and wife Claire and Jamie since 2016

She continued: "It's sad, because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and they're super supportive and they do the nicest things—and then you have that little thing, which just taints it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Caitríona also opened up about another downside of the smash-hit series. She revealed that because filming for the drama takes between nine and 12 months a year, she finds it difficult to accept other roles away from

"The beauty of this show is that it's opened a lot of doors. The tough part about it is that we don't have any time to really take advantage of it," she admitted.

However, over the years, the 42-year-old actress has found time to squeeze in big screens parts in the likes of Super 8, Now You See Me, Ford v. Ferrari and Belfast, which hits cinemas in the UK this month.

