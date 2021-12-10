Outlander star Sam Heughan surprises fans with latest announcement

Outlander actor Sam Heughan, who is best known for portraying fan-favourite character Jamie Fraser in the show, took to social media over the weekend to share some very exciting news regarding his business venture, Sassenach Spirits.

"IT'S HERE!!! So thrilled and so excited to introduce our latest @sassenachspirits baby!" he wrote before explaining that he has teamed up with El Tequileño Master Distiller Antonio' Tony' Salles to create a new limited edition Sassenach Select tequila.

His caption continued: "We were welcomed into their family and community, discovering we shared a passion that runs deep. We talked, laughed and explored the Mexican landscape, despite being from different continents, we agreed on the same vision of craftsmanship and quality.

"So here it is!!!! The Sassenach Select. The perfect blend of our cultures and passion, a partnership steeped in tradition, heritage, and a love of good tequila!!!!!"

Sam Heughan announced that his drinks brand Sassenach Spirits has launched a new product

The Scottish actor launched the whisky brand, named after his Outlander character's nickname for his wife Claire, back in 2020 - and it's already gained quite a fanbase. Not only does the brand boast 200,000 followers on Instagram, but it counts actress Brooke Shields among its customers.

Earlier this month, the Hollywood star revealed that following her own Scottish adventure shooting festive film A Castle For Christmas, she became an Outlander "addict" and has stocked up her top shelf at home with several bottles of Sassenach Spirits.

Chatting with Town & Country magazine, she said: "This whisky wasn't in existence when I was in Scotland—the name is a word that refers to someone not from Scotland—but when Outlander star Sam Heughan released it, I couldn't wait to try it, and it's really smooth and wonderful and I love the fact that it's his." She added: "It's a total fan move on my part."

