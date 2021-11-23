Outlander season six release date finally revealed - and it's so soon! The popular period drama will be back on screens next year

Good news, Outlander fans - we finally know when Droughtlander will be over! It's been announced that the much-loved time travel drama will be returning to screens on 6 March 2022.

Irish actress Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser on the show, revealed the news on her Instagram on Tuesday, and it's safe to say fans were more than pleased with the news. "It's official … Season 6 - coming your way on March 6th," she wrote alongside a new promotional photo of the cast. "So excited for you to see this season."

WATCH: See the official teaser trailer for Outlander season six

One commented below the post: "So excited!!! So glad we now have a date to look forward to!" Another echoed this, writing: "I've been waiting for this announcement for so long - can't believe we can finally start counting down the days!" and a third added: "SOOO happy!! Can't wait for the new season."

It was previously revealed that in a first for the series - and perhaps to make up for the long wait fans have had to endure - the season premiere will be 90 minutes long rather than the typical 60 minutes.

Season six will consist of just eight episodes, rather than the typical 13 due to the "the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times". Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly back in summer: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

Are you looking forward to catching up with Jamie and Claire?

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

While there's no synopsis for the new series just yet, Outlander usually covers one Diana Gabaldon novel per season, and as such it's expected that season six will delve into the events of the sixth book in the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

In the novel, new character Malva Christie arrives at Fraser's Ridge along with her father and brother and becomes Claire's apprentice, with the pair striking up something of a mother and daughter relationship. However, things take a dangerous turn after it is revealed that Malva is pregnant - and she says that Jamie is the father.

Season six is also likely to explore the aftermath of the dramatic season five finale, which saw Claire rescued by Jamie and her family after being kidnapped and assaulted. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna find themselves still stuck in the past with their son Jemmy, despite trying to return to the present day.

