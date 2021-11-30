Outlander star Sam Heughan shares incredible announcement with fans

Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared some exciting news about the future of his popular travel show, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

MORE: Sam Heughan makes candid comment about career - and fans are emotional

The Scottish actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he and close friend and co-star Graham McTavish will be hitting the road again, this time to road trip across New Zealand! "So excited to announce the Road Trip Down-under… @meninkiltsstarz. Buckle up, the boys are coming back! Men in Kilts S2 is on the way," Sam wrote while also sharing a video of himself and Graham discussing the upcoming trip. Watch it below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan reveals huge news on future of Men in Kilts

It's safe to say fans were more than pleased with the news, and many took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. "Oh my God!!!! So excited to see New Zealand through both your whisky googles!" one fan wrote.

Another added: "That's nice! A trip to Middle Earth! I can't wait to see season 2 of #meninkiltsstarz!" and a third said: "Fantastic news!!! Love New Zealand

MORE: See the stars of Outlander and their real families

MORE: Caitríona Balfe oozes Hollywood glamour for night out with famous friend

According to Starz, season two will see the duo "revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history". As Graham mentions in the video, New Zealand is a place that he loves "very dearly" as it is now his adopted home. Several years ago the Dougal MacKenzie actor relocated from his native Scotland to Down Under after he married filmmaker Gwen Isaacs.

Sam and Graham will be back roadtripping across New Zealand

The couple share two daughters, Honor and Hope, who were both born in New Zealand. Graham now lives in Wellington with his current partner, French photographer Garance Doré.

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Outlander fans don't have much longer to wait until the series returns. Season six of the much-loved time travel drama will arrive on Starz on 6 March 2022.

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan issues plea to social media followers

Season six will consist of just eight episodes, rather than the typical 13 due to the "the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times". Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly back in summer: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge.

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox