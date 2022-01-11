Harry Potter star reveals truth behind JK Rowling's absence in 20th Anniversary Special JK Rowling appeared in archival footage for the show

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the hit Harry Potter film series, has broken her silence on JK Rowling's absence from the 20th anniversary special. In the special episode, the author of the novels only appeared in archival footage.

Speaking about her absence from the show, Evanna told GB News: "I think she's busy writing books, I don't think that's about conversations that have been had about more controversial issues. I think she was busy. She's still a big part of it." EW previously reported that JK Rowling was invited to participate in the special but declined the offer.

WATCH: Evanna Lynch opens up about why JK Rowling wasn't included in the reunion

JK Rowling has recently be in the centre of a Twitter storm after publishing an essay about her views on sex and gender, leading Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among other members of the cast, to speak out against her views – and prompting reports that she hadn't been invited to the reunion due to her controversial views.

After Eamonn Holmes asked if the cast had given Joanne the cold shoulder, Evanna explained: "I think there's things we don't all agree with and don't understand. I've talked to all the cast, they all have great respect for her if they don't agree with her beliefs. She has her beliefs and she's doing her thing.

The star was asked about JK Rowling's absence

"It's been a very difficult conversation and I don't want us to keep fighting so I reject that narrative there's been a cold shoulder."

The one-off anniversary episode saw the cast revisit some of the most iconic locations in the film series, including Diagon Alley and the famous platform 9 and three quarters, as well as sharing fond memories from the films.

The programme reunited the iconic trio Emma, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who were 11, ten, and 12 respectively when cast in 2000, as well as welcoming other famous names who starred in the movies including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Matthew Lewis.

