Adam Peaty and his dance partner Katya Jones were left heartbroken when their Strictly Come Dancing journey came to an end on Sunday night. However, the Olympian's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro was quick to reveal how proud she was following his elimination.

"What an incredible journey! Can't believe it's come to an end. v proud of you both," she wrote alongside a snap of the dancing duo.

The 26-year-old sports star was voted out of the competition alongside dance partner Katya after losing the dance-off to Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

Taking to Instagram a short time after their elimination, Adam shared a lengthy message with his fans along with a series of snapshots showing him and Katya together. "What an experience @bbcstrictly has been," he wrote.

"I'm so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within 3 days every week, it's been incredible.

Adam and Katya were in the bottom two with Tilly and Nikita

"I didn't know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance-off; however, I don't think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time."

Of his partner, the athlete said: "Thank you Katya for being there every single day, you are incredible. I don't have enough positive words for you and what an amazing person and dancer you are. Thank you to everyone behind the scenes, you are brilliant. I'm so grateful for everyone who has made this experience so amazing."

The pair were voted off the show on Sunday night

Addressing the various reports both he and Katya face during their stint, he added: "For the people who tried to bring us down throughout the show, please challenge yourself to be better. The world needs much more positivity and truth.

"Time to get some rest (although my book launches this week!!!) I’ll come back the strongest version of the real me and I can’t wait to start racing again!"

