This Euphoria actress has very famous parents - and you'll definitely recognise them!

The new series of Euphoria has certainly got viewers talking. The Gen Z drama starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, has returned to screens with even more X-rated moments and shocking storylines than before.

But audiences might be surprised to learn that Maude Apatow, who stars as Lexi, is the daughter of Hollywood royalty. Find out all about her famous parents here...

Maude's mother is actress Leslie Mann and her father is director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow. While Leslie is known for her roles in the comedy films The Cable Guy, George of the Jungle and Blockers, Judd is the comedy mastermind behind many of the funniest Hollywood films, including the Pineapple Express, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and more.

The pair wed back in 1997, and Maude was born the same year. The couple also have a second daughter, Iris, who was born in 2002. Growing up, Maude showed an interest in acting from a young age but was set some boundaries by her famous parents.

Maude with her mother, actress Leslie Mann

"When I was growing up, my parents never let me act in anything that wasn't with them. And I remember, as a kid, wanting to be on Broadway," the 24-year-old told Rolling Stone in 2020. "I really wanted to start working. And it was important to my parents that I finished high school and (was) mature enough to be able to handle myself in those situations without them."

It's not surprising then that Maude's first-ever roles were in her father's films Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40, starring as Leslie's onscreen daughter.

In the same interview, Judd revealed his reasons for only allowing his daughter to work in film projects he was involved in until she was in her late teens. "Both Iris and Maude have gotten really mad at us for wanting them to take their time and try to have a normal life for as long as possible," he explained. "So our idea was always, 'You can work with us or with our friends, people who can protect you,' because sets are a weird place."

Maude landed her first major film role not involving her father in 2016's comedy-drama Other People, followed by roles in The House of Tomorrow and Assassination Nation. On the latter of these, she met Euphoria creator Sam Levinson who subsequently wrote the part of Lexi for her.

