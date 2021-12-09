Call the Midwife confirms US release date of Christmas special Are you a fan of the feel-good show?

Heartwarming drama Call the Midwife has been a TV staple for almost a decade and we, just like so many viewers, couldn't imagine life without it.

The programme, which follows a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the later half of the 20th century, has become a huge hit across the pond, and now North American fans will be pleased to hear that they will be able to watch the Christmas special the same day as UK fans.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes on the Call the Midwife Christmas special

While the episode is set to air on 25 December at 8pm as part of the BBC One Christmas Day lineup in the UK, American and Canadian viewers will be able to catch it on the network PBS.

An update posted to the official Call the Midwife Facebook page advised viewers to "check local times" as to when it will be airing.

Meanwhile, Australian viewers don't have to wait too long to see it either, as it's also been revealed that the episode will air on Boxing Day at 8.30pm on BBC First.

Are you looking forward to the festive episode?

All of the familiar faces are set to return for the festive episode, including Leonie Elliott, Helen George, Stephen McGann and Jenny Agutter. More recently, it was announced that fans can look forward to seeing several beloved face on screens for the special and the subsequent new episodes for series 11.

Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the episode. The 80-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the Harry Potter films, could be spotted in one of the first-look images of the upcoming special.

She had to take a break from the show last year due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to make a triumphant return – and we can't wait to have her back.

Max Macmillan, who plays Timothy Turner, will also be returning to Poplar for the festive season, as he takes a break from his studies. Last season saw his character go off to medical school to train to be a doctor to follow in his father's footsteps.

