Rachel Stevens drops out of Dancing on Ice's first week after nasty injury

Rachel Stevens won't be able to ice skate in the first week of competition on Dancing on Ice after fracturing her wrist during training. The star was set to perform for the first time on Sunday, but is now expected to rejoin the show for week three. We're wishing her a speedy recovery!

A spokesperson for the series said: "Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

Dancing on Ice had its fair share of problems back in 2021 after several competitors were forced to leave the show due to injury or testing positive for COVID, and viewers were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "And so it begins," while another person commented: "Injuries and covid... it's a repeat of 2021."

Rachel hurt her ankle during training

Rachel's co-star Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, is currently missing training after testing positive for COVID. He told the Daily Star: "I've had a positive test. I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

Bez, who is partnered with Angela Egan, turned out to be a viewers' favourite when he made his debut on the ice on Sunday's show. Despite only receiving a score of 12.5 out of 40, he was safe from the dance off and will compete in week three of the competition following his isolation.

