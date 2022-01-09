Rachel Stevens admits she's 'terrified' to star on Dancing on Ice

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine Rachel Stevens has confessed she is "terrified" to make her debut on Dancing on Ice. "I'm so excited - I can't wait for it all to get started," she tells the magazine.

"It's such a great team of people and I love my partner Brendyn Hatfield, so it's all super-exciting but terrifying at the same time. Totally terrifying!"

And former S Club 7 star Rachel – who shares daughters Amelie, 11, and Minnie, seven, with husband Alex Bourne – admits her only previous experience on the rink has amounted to "wobbling around at Christmas time with the kids".

"I've danced and performed for years but doing it on ice means starting something totally from scratch," she admits. "But I can't wait to just go for it and have fun – and I'm loving working with Brendyn. He's just adorable and such a brilliant teacher."

In the interview, Rachel addresses the criticism she has received that her experience as a popstar and previous Strictly Come Dancing contestant gives her an advantage.

Rachel is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield this year

"I am not a trained dancer, I've learned on the job. Dancing with a partner is so different to the kind of things I did when I was in a band. Of course, if you're a performer you've got that experience behind you, but I think everyone's got to just bring themselves to the show. That's what people enjoy watching – the journey."

And she also addresses the prospect of an S Club 7 reunion. "Not at the moment but I would definitely be open to it if all seven of us were taking part," she says. "We message each other every now and again. But I haven't seen them for so long!"

She revealed an S Club 7 reunion is not on the cards

Rachel also tells the magazine how she is coping with her strict rehearsal schedule while raising a family and working on her other work projects, including a fashion collaboration with a high street brand.

"I am just muddling my way through it all, dropping balls everywhere. I am stressing out, trying to get everything done, but I think that's life for everyone, isn't it right now? I don't think anyone has a nine to five job anymore. I try not to give myself such a hard time when the balls fall. It's okay – we're all human."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.