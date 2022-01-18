Dancing on Ice thrown into chaos as contestant forced to miss training The new series of the ITV competition began on Sunday

Dancing on Ice returned to screens last week with a fresh batch of celebrities all hoping to skate to the final. But it seems the ITV show is already facing difficulties with the news that Happy Monday's star Bez has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 90s popstar, whose real name is Mark Berry, told the Daily Star: "I've had a positive test. I'm gutted because I'm going to be missing training but I'm looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I'll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend."

Bez, who is partnered with Angela Egan, turned out to be a viewers' favourite when he made his debut on the ice on Sunday's show. Despite only receiving a score of 12.5 out of 40, he was safe from the dance off and will compete in week three of the competition following his isolation.

The skating show, which is fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, has returned with a bang and features familiar faces in its lineup in addition to Bez, including Sally Dynevor, Stef Reid, Liberty Poole, Ben Foden, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Brendan Cole, Rai Hebden, Kye Whyte, Kimberley Wyatt and Connor Ball.

The judges have also welcomed a new addition with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse joining Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and Ashley Banjo on the panel.

Dancing on Ice star Bez will miss training this week

The professional dancer spoke to HELLO! and other press ahead of making her debut on the ITV show, expressing her excitement at becoming a judge.

"I've done a couple of panel shows, I've been a dance captain, a dance detective [on The Masked Dancer], but I've never actually been a judge. I love competition and I love watching people learn new skills and try and get better every week," she said.

"It's a journey that I enjoy [being a] part of and watching and to know I am doing it now with ice skating is very, very exciting for me. I literally cannot wait."

