Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two: everything you need to know Are you looking forward to more episodes of the murder mystery series?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke was an instant hit with PBS viewers when it premiered in early 2020 - and for good reason! The show, which is part detective drama, part period romance, follows a young woman named Eliza Scarlet who finds an unexpected companion in Scotland Yard Inspector William 'The Duke' Wellington after she takes over her father's detective agency.

So is season two happening? And if so, when can fans expect it? We did some investigating ourselves and here's everything you need to know about Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two....

Will there be a season two of Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Yes! The official Masterpiece PBS Twitter account announced filming for the murder mystery drama's much-anticipated second season was officially underway back in August 2021.

"Everybody's favorite Mystery! solving, will-they-won't-they, duo is back on the case and back in production! Here's your first look at Season 2 of #MissScarletPBS," they wrote alongside a new snap from set.

What will happen in Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two?

Season two will continue the adventures of London's first female detective Miss Scarlet and her friend, The Duke, and series creator and writer Rachael New has hinted that their slow-burn romance might be speeding up slightly!

The former Grantchester writer told press in a statement: "I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it's going to be a cracking season."

Season two will land on screens next year

Which stars are returning for Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two?

Viewers can expect to see Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips and Jamestown's Stuart Martin back in their titular roles for season two, alongside the likes of Downton Abbey's Kevin Doyle, Outlander star Andrew Gower and Irish actress Cathy Belton. There may even be a few new faces too!

Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips and Jamestown's Stuart Martin will be back

When will Miss Scarlet and the Duke season two be released?

It's been confirmed that viewers will be able to catch the new season on PBS sometime in 2022. Given that filming only kicked off in August, viewers shouldn't hold their breath for a January or February release date.

There's no news yet on when the show will be made available in the UK for British fans; we recommend you keep an eye out on the UK Freeview channel PBS America which will most likely air it.

