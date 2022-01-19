Stay Close: Richard Armitage talks season two of hit Netflix show Did you enjoy the Netflix series?

Viewers have been loving Stay Close, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation on Netflix that looks at a group of people hiding a secret. Although the show has been a huge hit for the streaming platform, will it be back for a second season? Find out here…

EXCLUSIVE: Stay Close star Richard Armitage reveals major twists as he returns to Harlan Coben's world

While Netflix usually waits for a few months before greenlighting a follow-up series, Richard Armitage has revealed that he doesn't think that there needs to be a second season. Chatting to HELLO!, he explained: "Had you asked me that about The Stranger I would have said yes, you probably could do a second season but with Stay Close I think it's closed in the end.

WATCH: Richard Armitage awkwardly learns he was 'excluded' by Stay Close co-stars

"It's so final. There is an open-ended unresolved thing that happens, the big event is revealed!"

However, fans are keen for more episodes, with one writing: "Just finished Stay Close and I have no words, I need a season two!!! #StayClose." Another person added: "I cannot wait for season two of #StayClose it feels like the whole series was only the pilot!!!"

The drama is likely to be one season only

The finale of the hit show certainly had people talking, as it revealed a major twist. Warning, spoilers ahead if you still need to finish the show!

Did you enjoy the series?

It was finally revealed that Dave was actually behind Carlton Flynn's death without even realising after pushing a car into the river, not realising that Kayleigh had put Carlton in the boot.

Fans of the show were impressed by the shock ending and took to Twitter to praise the series. One person wrote: "Oh wasn't expecting that ending!!! A good binge-watch on Netflix. #StayClose," while another added: "I finished #StayClose last night… I’m usually good at working out whodunnit but this one I had no idea."

